TAMPA (BLOOM) – Upwards of 43 million adults experience mental illness in a given year, and nearly 10 million American adults live with a serious mental illness. With these staggering statistics, it’s important to bring awareness, reduce the stigma, and have these conversations.

Mental Health Advocate and Dance Specialist, Sybil Stanonis, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to spread awareness and celebrate Stanonis winning the Champion for Recovery Award.

If you or anyone you know is struggling or needs help, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.