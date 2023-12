TAMPA (BLOOM) – Holistic Health Coach Josh Valentin joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share mental health strategies for the holidays.

From the Pomodoro Technique, where you set your timer for 25 minutes, and focus on a single task until the timer rings, and when your session ends, mark off one pomodoro and record what you completed, to the “5 to Thrive” technique, Valentine helped viewers create mental health boundaries for the upcoming season.