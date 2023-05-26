Michael Needler, Owner of Save-A-Lot, joins Gayle Guyardo on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share savings and picnic ideas for Memorial Day. Michael shows the national brand comparison of private label vs competitor price label —same product, better price comparisons at Save-A-Lot stores in the Tampa Bay area. Shoppers can get the same quality and save money. Tampa Bay area stores are family-owned & operated. Save on party favorites at your local Save-A-Lot!

For more information and to find a store near you please visit savealot.com.

