TAMPA (BLOOM) – Tampa Bay’s Quad Mom Raquel Tolver joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, with her four new bundles of joy, to share how the community is coming together to help her raise her four bundles of joy.

Tolver, who is a stay-at-home mom, said raising her toddler and four newborn quadruplets is a fun challenge and is grateful for the outpouring of support of those willing to lend an extra hand when her husband is at work.