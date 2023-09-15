TAMPA (BLOOM) Every blended family is unique, and what works for one family may not work for another.



Flexibility and adaptability are essential. The key is to create an environment where every family member feels valued, loved, and included, which will contribute to greater cohesion and harmony over time.



Mom Leadership Coach Carla Marconi, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to talk about ways to make blended families more cohesive.



Marconi took Guyardo through an exercise of wearing glasses of different shades to better understand the importance of seeing life through someone else’s lens.