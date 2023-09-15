TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Co-Owner of the Grand Hacienda, Claudia Johnson, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with an authentic Mexican guacamole recipe.
GUACAMOLE MEXICANO:
- 2 or 3 ripped Avocados
- ¼ onion finely chopped (2 Tablespoons)
- ¼ cup finely chopped cilantro (2 Tablespoons)
- ¼ cup diced tomatoes
- ½ fresh lime juice (1-2 teaspoons)
- 1 Jalapeno finely chopped (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Procedure: Time preparation 10 minutes or less.
- Cut the Avocado, remove the seed and take out the avocado pulp, mash the avocado in a bowl until it reaches the desired consistency.
- Add the onion, tomato, jalapeno and mix well, then add the tomatoes and the lime, continue mixing to incorporate all ingredients. Be gentle while mixing the tomato so its consistency stays the same.
- Finally season it with salt and pepper to taste.
- Decorate with some cilantro and tomato. Serve and try with some homemade chips or add to any of your meals.
Notes:
- Be sure to have only fresh ingredients, choosing quality avocados, make the difference of the taste. Avocados cannot be too firm, but also not too soft.
- To keep Guacamole from turning brown, you can: a) add the pit of the avocado to the guacamole dish. Add an extra teaspoon of lime juice, over in plastic wrap, although best is to eat the guacamole is soon after making it. Prepare the time to serve it and make it, it only takes 10 minutes or less.