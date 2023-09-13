TAMPA (BLOOM) – Keeping a record of your food intake makes you more aware of what you’re eating, and can help you identify patterns, habits, and potential areas for improvement in your diet. Especially when you are trying to boost your energy.



Certified Nutrition Specialist, Fitness Hall of Famer, and 4 time NYT best selling author, JJ Virgin, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share ways to boost your energy.



“Your number one source of energy comes from the food you eat, and you want to make sure that the energy you are getting is steady and sustained rather than big highs, and big lows.”, said Virgin.



She went on to say “I’m always looking for simple tools that I can use to ensure that I am getting what I need not only for great energy, but also to help maintain my ideal body composition and overall health.”



Virgin says the first step is to measure and monitor your foods. “You don’t have to do this forever, maybe try it for just a month.”, said Virgin.



“I’m a big fan of tracking apps and the science is clear about how effective they are. People who track lose more weight and keep it off than people who don’t.”, said Virgin.



She went on to say, “We underestimate what we eat by 20-50%.”



Virgin has clients first enter what they are eating to see how many overall calories and calories from protein, fat and carbs they are getting.



“Tracking helps you identify if you are getting enough protein.”, said Virgin.



Virgin also recommends using a food scale to make sure you are tracking correctly.



Virgin says it’s also important to track if you are getting enough fiber.





