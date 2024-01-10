TAMPA (BLOOM) – Liz Hilliard, who is an author, motivational speaker, podcast co-host and owner & creator of Hilliard Studio Method (HSM), joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with how she is able to take her health and fitness to the next level as she pushes her 70th birthday.

Her HSM workout is an internationally-renowned, core-centric, total-body workout described as “Pilates on steroids” which is designed to empower and encourage women of all generations and fitness levels to accept themselves as they are and keep moving.

Here are Liz’s 4 steps to a healthier you in 2024:

Strength training

Strength/Resistance training is my number one tip to maintaining overall fitness and health.It’s seriously a fountain of youth that promotes longevity and graceful aging. As

we age, our muscle mass naturally declines around age 30, leading to decreased

strength and mobility. However, strength training combats this decline by preserving and even increasing muscle mass, enhancing bone density, and improving our joint health. By incorporating strength training into your workout,you not only maintain your strength, but reduce your risk of age-related diseases like osteoporosis.

Add more protein to your diet.

To shed weight and reap the results of your workout, aim to consume about 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight per day. For breakfast add organic lean protein to your smoothie. I created my HSM smoothie 15 years ago with 27 grams of protein, 23 grams of fiber, phytonutrients (greens), healthy fat from avocado and organic frozen berries full of antioxidants and taste. I also enjoy eggs, nuts, beans, lentils and whole milk yogurt as extra sources of protein throughout my day. There’s no limit to the vegetables I consume and I try my best to eat a rainbow of vegetables and fruits as often as I can.

Exercise with friends or a group.

Exercising with a group is a great way to keep yourself accountable and make exercise more engaging and fun. Group classes can help push you to keep going while incorporating new movements into your routine and being surrounded by people is a great way to stay motivated! “I have found that establishing a community of support not only keeps me accountable in my workout but keeps it fun!”

Adding movement to your day is paramount.

Go on a walk daily even if it’s just around the block to clear your head and encourage more movement which a healthy body requires. Stand while at your desk or computer and pace the room while you’re on the phone. Take the stairs before the elevator and opt to pick up your order rather than have it delivered. “I love to walk, rain or shine. Being outside restores my spirit and keeps my body moving in a non-stressful way. Life feels a little lighter on the move.”