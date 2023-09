TAMPA (BLOOM) – Registered and Longevity Dietitian, Gut Health Expert, and the Author of “Healthy Cooking for High Performers,” Ella Davar, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with how eating a balanced and nutritious diet can have a tremendous impact on your overall health. Davar shares foods that we should be adding to our diet to turn back the hands of time.