TAMPA (BLOOM) – Since 1987, Donatello, one of Tampa’s oldest Italian restaurants, has hosted an annual Thanksgiving dinner benefitting children of Tampa. It was started by owner and founder, Guido Tiozzo, after the warm welcome he and his restaurant received from the Tampa community.

WFLA’s Bucified Bert was invited to attend this annual tradition that is now carried on by Guido Tiozzo’s son, Gino.