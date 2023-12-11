TAMPA (BLOOM) – As festive lights twinkle across Tampa and St. Petersburg, the holiday season brings more than just cheer; it also highlights the persistent challenge of hunger in our communities. In this season of giving, LongHorn Steakhouse is making a difference with its Harvest food donation program, celebrating a significant milestone: 20 years of fighting hunger and nourishing lives.

Since its inception, the Harvest program at LongHorn Steakhouse, a staple in the Darden Restaurants family, has been quietly yet powerfully addressing food insecurity. In Tampa and St. Petersburg alone, this initiative has contributed over 1.2 million pounds of food, translating into more than a million meals for those in need.

The Heart of Harvest

Every day, team members at LongHorn Steakhouse meticulously prepare surplus, nutritious food—ranging from savory pasta and succulent steak to hearty soups and fresh vegetables—for weekly donation. This process ensures that food, which would otherwise go to waste, reaches those who need it most. Nationally, LongHorn’s efforts have amassed nearly 28 million pounds of food donations, equivalent to 23.3 million meals.

A Local Lifeline

In our Tampa and St. Petersburg communities, these donations have been a lifeline. Local beneficiaries include Meals on Wheels, Catholic Charities, and several faith-based organizations, all of which play a critical role in distributing these meals. Richard Hayden, Managing Partner of LongHorn Steakhouse in Tampa, shares, “Hunger continues to be a significant issue in our area, and at LongHorn, we’re in a position to help. The Harvest program has allowed us to give back to the community we serve for years, and our team takes immense pride in knowing that we’re making a difference.”

Beyond the Plate

The impact of the Harvest program extends beyond just meals. In partnership with Feeding America, LongHorn has been instrumental in enhancing mobile food pantry programs. Notably, in 2021, Feeding Tampa Bay received a 26-foot refrigerated box truck, crucial in addressing transportation needs and expanding access to nutritious food.

A Legacy of Giving

The Darden Foundation, the charitable arm of LongHorn’s parent company, has also been pivotal, donating $16.3 million since 2017 to support Feeding America member food banks across the nation. This generosity reflects a deep commitment to community welfare and a recognition of the ongoing challenge of hunger in America.

As we celebrate the holiday season, LongHorn Steakhouse’s 20-year commitment through the Harvest program reminds us of the power of corporate responsibility and community solidarity. It’s a story of hope, nourishment, and the enduring spirit of giving that resonates deeply in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

This holiday season, let’s take a moment to appreciate and support the efforts of those like LongHorn Steakhouse, who are making a real difference in our community. For more information on how you can contribute to local food banks or get involved in the fight against hunger, visit Feeding Tampa Bay’s website.

Bloom Tampa Bay is committed to highlighting stories of community impact and initiatives that foster wellness and lifestyle enrichment in our area. Stay tuned for more inspiring stories and local news.