Functional medicine expert, Dr. Cathleen L. Gerenger, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with ways to ramp up your metabolism.

“Most women going through menopause report being physically and mentally exhausted, and frustrated with their changing body shape. Society writes it off as a “natural” stage of life, but itt doesn’t have to be this way. We all can age slowly and gracefully. The secret is in our metabolism.” said Dr. Gerenger.

Dr. Gerenger also said you can optimize your hormones by getting your thyroid checked.

She suggested these foods to help rev up your metabolism:

Golgi berries, Green Tea, Camu Camu, ginger, 2-4 Brazilian nuts, 1 teaspoon of black seed oil, kelp, etc.

Dr. Gerenger also recommended supplementation with resveratrol, niacin, l’arginine, and glutathione.

Dr. Gerenger recommends checking with your doctor before making any major changes to your health regimen.

