USF researcher and scientist, Dr. Joseph Dituri, known fondly as Dr. Deep Sea, is wrapping up life under water for 100 days, and he’s doing it in the name of science.

Retired U.S. Navy commander Joseph Dituri, who holds a doctorate in biomedical engineering and teaches hyperbaric medicine is just days away from his June 9 deadline living and working at Jules’ Undersea Lodge. The facility, situated 30 feet beneath the surface in a Key Largo lagoon, was originally fabricated as a marine research laboratory and converted into an underwater hotel in 1986.

Dr. Dituri, a regular guest on the globally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom joined host Gayle Guyardo to share his underwater experience and research that is now surfacing from his months spent living under water.

