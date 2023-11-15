TAMPA (BLOOM) – People from around the country are heading to an exciting new community in the Tampa Bay area that offers the best in waterfront living. Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom visits with Marina Pointe residents Joe & Sherry Perra aboard their private yacht in Marina Pointe’s private 150 slip deepwater marina to learn more about their luxury lifestyle. The Perras enjoy the waterfront living including the lock and leave benefit that allows them to enjoy time away on their yacht and have peace of mind that everything at home is safe and secure. They also enjoy all the fun activities that make Marina Pointe unique and enjoy living every day like you’re on vacation. To find out more about Waterfront Living at Marina Pointe.

Schedule an exclusive lifestyle preview at www.marinapointe.com