Living in a “Blue Zone” refers to residing in one of several regions around the world where people tend to live longer, healthier lives compared to global averages.

These areas have gained attention from researchers and health enthusiasts due to the high proportion of centenarians (people living to 100 years old or more) and the relatively low incidence of age-related diseases.

The term “Blue Zone” was coined by author and explorer Dan Buettner, who identified these regions and studied the lifestyle and habits of their inhabitants.

Physician, and public speaker David Bernstein, MD, the, who is the author of “The Power Of 5: The Ultimate Formula for Longevity and Remaining Youthful”, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, about his book designed to help people dramatically reduce disability from cardiovascular disease, cancer and dementia.

Blue Zone Regions:

Ikaria, Greece: This Greek Island has a high concentration of centenarians. The Ikarian diet is rich in vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and olive oil. Physical activity is integrated into daily life, and the strong sense of community contributes to well-being.

Okinawa, Japan: Okinawa is known for having one of the highest life expectancies in the world. The traditional Okinawan diet is low in calories and includes lots of vegetables, tofu, and fish. Social connections and a sense of purpose are emphasized.

Sardinia, Italy: Sardinia is home to a population with a higher-than-average number of centenarians. The traditional Sardinian diet includes whole grains, legumes, vegetables, and goat’s milk products. Physical activity and strong family bonds play a significant role in their lifestyle.

Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica: The people of Nicoya have low rates of heart disease and cancer. Their diet is based on beans, corn, and squash, along with tropical fruits. Active lifestyles and a strong sense of community contribute to their longevity.

Loma Linda, California, USA: Loma Linda is unique among the Blue Zones because it’s not a traditional geographic region but a community with a high concentration of Seventh-day Adventists. Their plant-based diet, regular exercise, and strong social connections are believed to contribute to their longer lifespans.

The island of Icaria in Greece: Icaria has one of the highest life expectancy rates globally and a lower incidence of chronic diseases. The diet here is Mediterranean-based, rich in vegetables, legumes, and olive oil.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.