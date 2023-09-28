TAMPA (BLOOM) – People from around the country are heading to an exciting new community in the Tampa Bay area that offers the best in waterfront living. Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom visits with Marina Pointe residents Vince Cappa and Donna Owens on a yacht to learn more about what they love about their unique new lifestyle. They tell Gayle that it’s like living every day on vacation. To find out more about Waterfront Living at Marina Pointe.

Schedule an exclusive lifestyle preview at www.marinapointe.com