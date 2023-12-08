TAMPA (BLOOM) – There is a chronic disease called Lipedema affecting 1 in 9 women worldwide. This disease almost exclusively impacts women, rarely affecting men. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Lipedema is an abnormal fat buildup on both sides of [the] lower body, usually in [the] legs. But it can also be in [the] arms.” Lipedema causes pain, making daily activities difficult.

Lipedema is often misdiagnosed as obesity, causing and misleading women to go their whole lives not knowing what’s going on with their body.

Thankfully, there are people around the world working to educate others about this chronic condition. Lipedema Warrior and Content Creator, Allison Jacobs, and the pioneer and architect of Lipedema surgery, Dr. David Amron, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to chronicle Jacobs’s journey as she prepares for surgery in the coming days.

Jacobs gets vulnerable, sharing her personal journey and struggles with this disease, so that others who may be in a similar position don’t feel so alone and lost when it comes to navigating next steps. Amron shares his expertise on how underrecognized Lipedema is and what he’s done to spread awareness.

Jacobs and Amron share more about the relationship and collaboration they have built leading up to Jacobs’s surgery in less than two weeks.