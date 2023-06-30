Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research and SightLife have come together under a new name: Lions World Vision Institute.

Now as one organization, Lions World Vision Institute will offers a broader, worldwide network of eye banks, physicians, researchers, and community-based services to exponentially increase its impact of restoring sight for more than 20,000 men, women, and children every year who needlessly suffer from corneal blindness or low-vision.

The global network headquartered in Tampa Bay will become one of the largest non-profits in the area with a unique position to offer powerfully transformative sight services to even more people around the world.

Sharon Boyes, CFRE, the Foundation Executive Director of the Lions World Vision Institute joined the health and wellness show Bloom in Tampa, Florida, to share more about the services the non-profit provides, including helping with a program that provides free prescription glasses for children in need across Tampa Bay.

