The Eye Ball is Lions World Vision Institute Foundation’s is holding its largest fundraising event of the year on September 9th.

Funds raised by the LWVI Foundation provide sight-saving resources in our community and around the globe through various programs including cutting-edge ocular research, sight restoration, surgeon training, pediatric eye care, vision screenings, and so much more.

Sharon Boyes, CFRE, Foundation Executive Director, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the importance of the community support to help those need.

The Lions World Vision Institute is also working alongside the Glazer Vision Foundation to bring sight to children of Tampa Bay.

The Mobile Vision Clinic is the centerpiece of the Glazer Vision Foundation’s commitment to providing critical eye care services and resources to children that need it most. Through regular visits the Mobile Vision Clinic brings doctors and eye care specialists, along with an on-site prescription lens lab and a full selection of eyeglass frames to communities throughout Tampa Bay.

The Eye Ball and Lions World Vision Institute rely heavily on community support.

