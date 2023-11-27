TAMPA (BLOOM) – In a special edition of Bloom, local businesses in the Bay Area were featured to showcase the importance of supporting local businesses when buying holiday gifts. From contributing to the well-being of communities, economies, and the overall sustainability of local environments, many people prefer to support small business instead of big box retailers.

The owner of Joe and Son’s Olive Oils Andrea Messina joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the health benefits of olive oils, and how she and her family have brought a taste of Italy to Tampa Bay.

“Olive Oil contains great amounts of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and protects against heart disease and stroke.”, said Messina.

She went on to explain not all olive oils are the same.

“Freshness and how it is crushed is very important to the quality.” said Messina.

“Olive oil is incredibly nutritious and no other cooking oil compares in terms of flavor, versatility, and health benefits.” said Messina.

She went on to say, “You can add amazing flavor to your meals and recipes using olive oils, especially infused olive oils. So give your dish a good drizzle (or glug) or this liquid gold.”

The original Joe and Son’s market started in Ybor City in 1938 by Messina great grandfather and his son. Eventually her grandparents took over the market. Messina would eventually open a modern interpretation of her family’s business on Bay to Bay in South Tampa.