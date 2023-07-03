Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player and Life Guard Imaging VP of Business Development Martín Gramática appears on Bloom with Host Gayle Guyardo along with Ernie and Cindy Withers to discuss the importance of being proactive and putting your health in your hands by getting annual scans and screening. Ernie is a cardiac arrest survivor and his wife Cindy shares her story of the life saving scan she received from Life Guard Imaging that detected cancer early for her. From their heart health and full body scans to their virtual colonoscopies, Life Guard Imaging provides innovative screening technology. Early detection can increase your chances of survival. Currently, Life Guard Imaging is one of only 5 facilities in the country offering these scans right in the Tampa Bay area. The incredible body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of forms of cancer.

BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER TODAY ONLY Visit Lifeguardimaging.com or Call TODAY 813-582-5222 to receive and schedule a Free Heart Scan and Consultation — a $599 value when you mention Gayle/Bloom.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.