Mealtimes have to be fast in the firehouse because you never know when a life-saving call will come in.
Captain Andre Williams and Firefighter Anthony Ferrer from Tampa Fire Rescue joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious, fast and easy turkey taco bowl recipe.
TURKEY TACO BOWL:
INGREDIENTS:
- 6lbs lean ground turkey (93%/7%)
- .75oz fresh cut rosemary
- 3 cups brown rice
- 3 pack fresh romaine lettuce
- 2 15oz canned black beans
- 2 15oz cherry tomato
- 2 yellow onions
- 5 avocados
- 2 15oz canned corn
- 3 fresh bell peppers
- 2 bags tortilla chips