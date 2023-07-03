Mealtimes have to be fast in the firehouse because you never know when a life-saving call will come in.

Captain Andre Williams and Firefighter Anthony Ferrer from Tampa Fire Rescue joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious, fast and easy turkey taco bowl recipe.

TURKEY TACO BOWL:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6lbs lean ground turkey (93%/7%)
  • .75oz fresh cut rosemary
  • 3 cups brown rice
  • 3 pack fresh romaine lettuce
  • 2 15oz canned black beans
  • 2 15oz cherry tomato
  • 2 yellow onions
  • 5 avocados
  • 2 15oz canned corn
  • 3 fresh bell peppers
  • 2 bags tortilla chips