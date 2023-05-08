The Director of Operations for Life Guard Imaging, Frankie Maldonado, and Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and Life Guard Imaging’s VP of Business Development, Martín Gramática, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss the importance of being proactive and putting your health in your hands by getting annual scans and screening.

From their innovative heart health and full body scans to their virtual colonoscopies, Life Guard Imaging provides innovative screening technology. Early detection can increase your chances of survival. Currently, Life Guard Imaging is one of only five facilities in the country offering these scans right here in the Tampa Bay area. The incredible body scan at Life Guard Imaging can detect heart disease and hundreds of different forms of cancer.

