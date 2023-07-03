First responders, including paramedics, firefighters, and police officers, are often the first to arrive at the scene of an emergency. Their swift actions and expertise can make the difference between life and death.

They provide critical medical care, perform rescues, and ensure the safety and security of individuals in distress.

What they do in their off hours can many times help them balance the stressors of demanding jobs.

For many this time provides an opportunity for family members to connect and strengthen their bonds. It allows for meaningful interactions, sharing experiences, and building relationships. Spending quality time together fosters a sense of belonging, love, and support within the family unit.

Sergeant Danny Rhodes joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to make donuts and share why family time is so special to him during off hours.