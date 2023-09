Communication, Body Language & Confidence Coaching expert, Karen Donaldson, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, to share tips to level up in the business world.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.

You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!