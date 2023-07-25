A career centered around your passions, skills, strengths, and interests can lead to a fulfilling life. The Founder and CEO of GrowthMVP, Michelle Waite, and the CEO of Women On Their Way, Audrey McGuckin, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share lessons in reinventing your career.

Waite recounts her time in Singapore working for a manufacturing company and describes how she “crashed and burned”. “Really what it came to was I wasn’t living… my inner and outer self in the same way,” said Waite.

This can happen to a lot of women at any point in life, but Waite believes, “I think when you hit your forties… there’s sort of a questioning time in your life and you’re looking for a little bit more purpose to be connected to what you’re doing.”

McGuckin states, “the hardest work women leaders will ever do is living in your authentic self… it’s tough and it can be lonely to go on that journey, and it can take courage.”