Most of us can think back to a teacher that had a tremendous impact on our lives. Holly Carlson, the Head of School at Lutheran Church of the Cross, had a tremendous impact on hundreds of students, teachers, and parents, and they all joined at Carlson’s farewell ceremony, who retired as the Head of School.

Carlson joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share her wisdom, insight, and lessons she has learned about leadership in the last few decades. Carlson says to Gayle, “Well, one thing I can tell you is, today’s world of school is very different from when I started 34 years ago. One thing that hasn’t changed would be the love that I have for children…”

The education landscape has drastically changed over the years. “The number one thing for teachers new to the profession,” Carlson says, “is to learn that you have to have a relationship with the students and they have to trust you before you can ever deliver a message or a lesson.”