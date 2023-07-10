Lighthouse of Pinellas and Lighthouse For the Blind & Low Vision (Tampa) work together to change the lives of individuals who are blind or visually impaired by offering a continuum of care addressing the physical, mental and employment opportunities across Tampa Bay.

According to Lighthouse of Pinellas and Lighthouse for the Blind & Low Vision in the state of Florida alone, more than 5,000 children (ages birth to 6) are blind or visually impaired.

More than 19,000 residents of Pinellas County, FL are blind or visually impaired.

Every seven minutes another person is diagnosed with blindness or a visual impairment.

In the United States 1 in 5 individuals, 65 years and older, will experience some form of severe vision loss.

