The Co-Founders of “Husband Strength” and “Wife Strength”, Dr. Gino Collura and Sadie Collura, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with how marriages can stand the test of time.

For the past three decades, divorce rates have hovered at about 50%. What makes the other 50% of marriages last?

“More often than not, the disconnect starts with communication”, says Dr. Gino, which is one of what he calls the “Three C’s of Marriage”.

Three C’s of Marriage:

1. Commitment

2. Collaboration

3. Communication

“When we can’t get to a place with our partner where we are having open and honest and transparent discussion about anything and everything in our lives, gaps start to become abound,” says Dr. Gino. Research has shown that being open with your partner fosters intimacy, trust, and closeness. Without that, the relationship can seem disconnected or superficial. Healthy relationships also require flexibility and sacrifice because change is unavoidable. “Being able to adapt to the circumstances of life… as a married couple”, says Sadie, is extremely important.