TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Fun Foodie Mama, Kiva Williams, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to tell us more about Kwanzaa and how she likes to celebrate with her family, while whipping up her vegan black eyed peas recipe.

Williams shared that Kwanzaa is “a time traditionally celebrated in the African American culture to pay homage to our African ancestry. There are 7 principles that are highlighted, which focus on unity, community, faith, family, purpose and economic responsibility.”

Vegan Black Eyed Peas

Ingredients:

1 bag of dry black eyed peas

1 cup vegetable broth

1 medium white onion chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon better than bouillon vegetable seasoning

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

Directions: