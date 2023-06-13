Entrepreneur Bolaji Ajike joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to talk about the third annual R.O.C. the Block Juneteenth Festival. Ajike, a female entrepreneur who saw an opportunity to create more diverse events created the festival for everybody in the Tampa Bay area which takes place on June 17th at Raymond James Stadium.

