TAMPA (BLOOM) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women.

Breast Cancer “Previvor”, Jeannie Abreu, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share her journey of resilience and support.

According to CancerCenter.com, a “previvor” refers to people who are at a higher risk of cancer, someone with an increased predisposition to being diagnosed due to it running in their family.