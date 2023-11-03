TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Tampa Bay, Qiana Cressman, joined Bloom’s Heart Walk Special.

This year’s Tampa Bay Heart Walk is Saturday, Nov. 4. News Channel 8 is fighting back against heart disease and stroke and is trying to raise $50,000.

The Tampa Bay Heart Walk event is located at Raymond James Stadium located at 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy and starts at 7:30 a.m. – the actual Walk begins at 9 a.m. Tampa Bay Heart Walk’s goal this year is $3 million. Join your friends, family and co-workers to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We’re all tied to heart disease and stroke in some way, and we must change that. By registering for the Heart Walk today, you are taking the first step to save lives. (Register for the walk here)

Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs, and more champions for equitable health.