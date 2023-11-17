TAMPA (BLOOM) – Teresa Oscher and Tiffany Burnette, the owners of local dance studio Brandon School of Dance Arts (BSDA) join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the dance-a-thon they are hosting to benefit Janie’s Fund, a National philanthropic group created by rock musician Steven Tyler, to provide awareness, hope and healing for girls suffering from the trauma of abuse and neglect. Dance students from BSDA perform in-studio. The Dance-a-thon kicks off at 9am tomorrow Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Brandon School of Dance Arts in Brandon.