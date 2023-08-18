Chef David Luckain the owner and head chef of Jamaica Jamaica Island Cuisine in Town ‘N’ Country, Florida, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to shared a traditional Jamaican dish with a healthy twist.

“Ackee & Saltfish is a dish held closely to every Jamaicans heart, however to cater to the vegan or Ital lifestyle our recipe replaces the Saltfish with heart of palm, which mimics the flesh and taste of the traditional dish’s Saltfish.”, said Chef Luckain.

Traditional Jamaican cuisine is flavorful and diverse, which often features a combination of influences, including African, Indian, European, and Chinese, resulting in a mix of ingredients and cooking techniques.

Many times to food is prepared with fresh ingredients which often includes a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs. These provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that contribute to a healthy diet.

Many Jamaican dishes are seasoned with aromatic herbs and spices like thyme, scallion, pimento (allspice), and Scotch bonnet peppers. These add flavor without the need for excessive salt or unhealthy fats.

Jamaica’s coastal location, makes it a hotspot for seafood as a common protein source in Jamaican cuisine. Fresh fish and seafood are generally considered healthy sources of lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

Jamaican cuisine also offers a variety of plant-based options, such as ackee and callaloo, which can provide nutrients and fiber to a vegetarian or vegan diet.

