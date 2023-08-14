Jam skating, also known as roller dancing or rhythm skating, is a style of roller skating that incorporates dance, acrobatics, and creative movements performed on roller skates.

Unlike traditional roller skating, which primarily focuses on recreational or competitive skating around a rink, jam skating emphasizes fluid and artistic movements set to music.

Jam skaters often incorporate spins, jumps, slides, footwork, and various choreographed routines into their performances.

Break Dance Skater Joshua Love, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how the art of jam skating has evolved over time, incorporating influences from dance styles such as hip-hop, breakdancing, jazz, and contemporary dance.

In addition to being a recreational activity, jam skating can also be showcased in exhibitions, competitions, and online videos which Love released weekly on social media.

Love trains at Learn to Skate Academy- LTS Academy in Tampa Bay.

