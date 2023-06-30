Victoria Sanchez, AuD, PhD, an Assistant Professor and Director Division of Audiology at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine joined the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the importance of getting screened for hearing loss.

“The number of older adults with hearing loss is increasing as we are an aging population.”, said Dr. Sanchez.

She went on to explain that hearing loss is common and affects 1 in 8 of all Americans.

“Hearing loss is strongly linked to an increased risk of developing dementia, and other health issues: poor health, increase risk of falls, social isolation, and higher health care utilization and costs.”, said Dr. Sanchez.

Sanches explained hearing loss can be improved with audiological rehabilitation, but there are significant barriers to accessing hearing care.

Medicare covers hearing testing prescribed by a physician but coverage for treatment is very limited.

The FDA has developed a separate regulatory classification for over-the-counter hearing aids that are intended for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to help improve access and affordability.

