TAMPA (BLOOM) – Halloween is right around the corner and most kids are excited about the loads of candy they will bring home Halloween night. As a parent, your first instinct might be to hide or control how much candy your child eats, but research shows that might do more harm than good.

Registered Dietitian, Cassandra Sampson, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share intuitive eating tricks for Halloween treats, including three examples of how you can incorporate candy into a nutritious meal.

TRICKS AND TREATS TRAIL MIX

Create a trail mix from the left over candy: the goal is to achieve sweet, salty, crunchy and color in the mix.

Ingredients:

Dried fruit (any kind) for sweetness

Lightly salted nuts (any kind): crunchy texture, protein and healthy fats

Whole grain cereal for crunch and calcium, iron and fiber

M&Ms (any kind) or Skittles for color and sweetness

GHOST TOAST

Add a fun topping to whole wheat toast.

Ingredients:

100% whole grain toast

Nut butter or seed butter

A sprinkle of crushed candy pieces, such as a mini Butterfinger or Reese’s Pieces

FRANKENSTEIN YOGURT

Crush the candy and sprinkle into low sugar yogurt.

Ingredients: