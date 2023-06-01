The Bloom Health Expo is happening Saturday July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers AdventHealth Training Center.



Leaders in the Health Industry in Tampa Bay will be there, and there will be free screening for people attending.

The best part of the Bloom Health Expo is it’s a chance to go behind-the-scenes of where our champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice.

Bloom host Gayle Guyardo got an early peek, by visiting Anthony Piroli the head strength and conditioning coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to find out how he trains Bucs players.

