Kathy Fountain the owner of Fountain Fertility Group joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom for Infertility Awareness Month.

Fountain shared new treatment options and what she believes is the most important factor in what determines success of getting pregnant.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.