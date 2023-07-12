Tampa (BLOOM) – If you’re looking for an appetizer or side dish that combines rich flavors and irresistible creaminess, look no further than these delectable GOAT Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms. With the earthy and meaty taste of large mushrooms combined with the tangy and velvety goat cheese filling, this dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or simply craving a savory treat, these stuffed mushrooms are an excellent choice. So, preheat your oven and get ready to savor a bite-sized delight that will leave your taste buds longing for more.

Ingredients:

12 large mushrooms

1 cup crumbled goat cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (such as thyme, rosemary, or parsley)

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for brushing

Instructions:

Prepare the Oven: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). This will ensure that the mushrooms cook evenly and acquire a delectable golden brown color. Prepare the Mushrooms: Gently remove the stems from the mushrooms, ensuring that the caps remain intact. Set the stems aside as they will be used later. Place the mushroom caps on a baking sheet, ready to be filled with the luscious goat cheese mixture. Prepare the Filling: In a bowl, combine the crumbled goat cheese, chopped fresh herbs of your choice (such as thyme, rosemary, or parsley), minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated. This aromatic mixture will infuse the mushrooms with incredible flavors. Fill the Mushroom Caps: Using a spoon, generously fill each mushroom cap with the goat cheese mixture. Make sure to press the filling gently to ensure it sticks to the mushroom. For an elegant touch, place one of the reserved mushroom stems on top of each filled cap, creating a visually appealing presentation. Brush with Olive Oil: Brush the mushrooms with a drizzle of olive oil, coating them lightly. This will help them achieve a beautiful golden crust while adding a hint of richness to the dish. Bake to Perfection: Place the baking sheet with the stuffed mushrooms in the preheated oven. Allow them to bake for approximately 15-20 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and turned a glorious golden brown. Keep a close eye on them to prevent overcooking. Serve and Enjoy: Once the mushrooms are perfectly cooked, remove them from the oven and transfer them to a serving platter. These flavorful bites are best enjoyed hot, so serve them promptly as an appetizer or side dish. The combination of the tender mushroom caps and the creamy goat cheese filling will undoubtedly tantalize the taste buds of your guests.

With their irresistible combination of flavors and textures, these GOAT Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms are an absolute delight. The creamy and tangy goat cheese filling, paired with the earthy mushrooms, creates a harmonious blend that will elevate any occasion. Whether you’re entertaining guests or simply treating yourself to a luxurious snack, these stuffed mushrooms are sure to impress. So, gather your ingredients, preheat your oven, and get ready to indulge in a mouthwatering culinary experience that will leave you craving more.