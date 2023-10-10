TAMPA (BLOOM) – William Mehserle, Co-chair of the Hyde Park Pet Parade and his golden retriever Nolen join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the Hyde Park Pet Parade being held on Saturday, October 28th in Hyde Park. This event will be a fun-filled experience for people of all ages to get them – and their pets – into the Halloween spirit.

Hyde Park Pet Parade

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM — Check-in (pre-register here)

10:00 – 10:45 AM — STROLL Hyde Park Pet Parade

10:45 – 11:00 AM — Costume Contest Awards