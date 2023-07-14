Internal Medicine doctor Vamsi Nukala, MD with AdventHealth Medical Group joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the importance of preventive screenings.

Remember, preventative care starts with you. Make healthy lifestyle choices, get regular screenings and vaccinations, and talk with your Primary care doctor. For more information visit AHMGTampaBay.com.

Bloom is super excited to be partnering with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and AdventHealth for the Bloom Health Expo tomorrow Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

Plus, Bloom has gone digital! Catch the “Bloom Health Club” streaming on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts.