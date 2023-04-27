Psychologist and Podcaster, Dr. Dan Baughn, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss how we can change our negative thoughts about sleep.

Common Negative Sleep Thoughts:

“I didn’t sleep a wink last night”

“I must get 8 hours of sleep”

“My insomnia is going to cause health problems”

“I’m dreading bedtime”

“Why does sleep come so easily for everyone but me”

“I feel miserable because I didn’t sleep well”

“How will I function today after such a horrible night of sleep”

“I can’t sleep without a sleeping pill”

