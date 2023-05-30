The term “Post-COVID Conditions” is an umbrella term for the wide range of physical and mental health consequences experienced by some patients that are present four or more weeks after SARS-CoV-2 infection, including by patients who had initial mild or asymptomatic acute infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now new research is supporting hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) has having promising potential to improve the symptoms of long COVID due to its proven anti-inflammatory effects.

Scientist say HBOT has been shown to decrease inflammation by suppressing pro-inflammatory and increasing antioxidant gene expression.

Dr Janell Royster, LMHC, LPC interim program manager of the Undersea Oxygen Clinic joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with how the treatment not only helps patients with long term covid symptoms but many other ailments as well.

