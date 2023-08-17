Human trafficking is a significant concern in the United States, but the situation is worse for some states. According to the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, Florida ranks as the third highest state for human trafficking cases and second for labor trafficking cases.

Lurlene Diaz, the Executive Director for Created Women, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how the non-profit helps survivors of human trafficking.

“At Created we engage survivors though our hotline, referrals from other agencies, Street and Club outreach and our Drop-In Center.”, said Diaz.

She went on to say, “once a woman becomes part of the Created program, we offer support services and safe housing needed for a woman to recover from the various levels of trauma she has experienced.”

In 2021 there were 243 Reported Cases of human trafficking. Experts say Florida is ranked #3 in the country due to its high population, high immigration rate, tourism which leads to high demand, geographic location (transportation routes and international ports).

Diaz explained traffickers prey on people who have economic hardship, addiction, and unstable abusive home lives.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.





