Community Wellness Coordinator of the University Area CDC, Alex Baron joined Gayle Guyardo the host the of global health and wellness show Bloom about a free community garden open to anyone in Tampa Bay.

Baron also shared a cool way to make a delicious tea using herbs you can grow in your own garden.

“I actually teach classes sharing ways to use what you grow in every day recipes.”, said Baron.

University Area CDC created a Community Garden in the heart of the neighborhood, where community members can invest time and sweat equity to enhance their families’ nutrition.

Each “gardener” will be able to keep a percentage of what they grow to bring home to their families. The remaining food will be either distributed to other at-risk families through partners like Feeding America or sold at markets and local restaurants to en-sure the sustainability and growth of the community garden.

Good nutrition is a key component to improving the health outcomes of the University Area residents as well as keeping our residents healthy and strong.

