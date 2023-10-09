TAMPA (BLOOM) Bryan Stern the CEO of the non-profit Project DYNAMO joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share ways to protect yourself from danger.

Stern covered ways to stay safe if you feel you’re being followed, need to call 911, or are in other dangerous situation.

“Whether you’re a parent worried about your three daughters, or you have an elderly loved one, we can never have too much advice when it comes to protecting yourself.” said Stern.

Stern is a 9/11 First Responder, Army/Navy combat veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and now nonprofit leader of Project DYNAMO an international rescue organization.

Stern rescued more than 6,000 people from situations like being kidnapped to being stuck during a natural disaster, and is pivoting to help everyday citizens protect themselves.

Stern said the first step is to avoid dangerous situations to the extent possible. “This means don’t put yourself in bad positions and have a plan if you find yourself in a bad spot.” said Stern.

He went on to say don’t act like an off duty police officer. “Call the professionals be prepared to take care of yourself until they get there. If you’re in trouble get to a safe place were attackers cannot get to and you can get help.” said Stern.

Stern said it’s also important to know how to get help and do so efficiently. “Learn how to talk to 911. When seconds count, minutes are a lifetime. Know how to effectively relay critical information to the cavalry. Stating your name and address right away. Then what is going on in as few words as possible with detail.” said Stern.

He went on to say, “This helps the dispatcher tremendously as they are coordinating emergency response. If you call 911, and they ask what’s your location and you say the bathroom, and they then have to say again what’s your address, it is incredible inefficient and wastes precious moments.”

Stern said the time to learn about safety is not in the crisis moment. “You cannot fake endurance, mental or physical. It is ok to be stressed in a stressful scary environment. But you will think much better if you have already thought through these things in advance.”, said Stern.