Dr. Anya Szigeti, DC, DABCI, MBA, Holistic Functional Doctor & Best-Selling Author of “You Can’t Outrun Your Fork” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss ways to start eating healthy and share a recipe from her book for a Crunchy Salad.

CRUNCHY SALAD

2 cups cauliflower, chopped

2 cups broccoli, chopped

1 cup purple cabbage, chopped

1 cup carrots, chopped

1½ cups fresh parsley, stems & leaves, chopped

2 celery stalks, diced

½ cup raw unsalted sunflower/hemp hearts/seeds and/or pumpkin seeds

⅓ cup dried raisins; chopped

Vinaigrette (I will bring this already made not individual ingredients):

3 Tbsp. olive oil

½ cup lemon juice

1 Tbsp. fresh ginger, peeled and grated

2 Tbsp. raw local honey

½ tsp. sea salt

