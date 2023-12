TAMPA (BLOOM) – Consulting & Performance Coach, Debbie Lundberg joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how to be a standout in 2024.

Lundberg shared these tips with viewers:

-Know your brand, strengths & areas of improvement

-Be purposeful, graceful & intentional

-Lead with love and positivity without getting “preachy”

-Be a cheerleader of others with interest in learning and growth